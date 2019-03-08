Overview of Dr. Michael Columbus, MD

Dr. Michael Columbus, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Columbus works at Plastic Surgery Group in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Crestview Hills, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.