Overview of Dr. Michael Compton, MD

Dr. Michael Compton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.



Dr. Compton works at Wake Ophthalmology in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Lens Fitting Services, Stye and Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.