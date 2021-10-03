Dr. Michael Compton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Compton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Compton, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Compton, MD
Dr. Michael Compton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.
Dr. Compton's Office Locations
Wake Ophthalmology105 SW Cary Pkwy Ste 200, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 467-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Though I it is a very very busy, Dr. Compton was extremely pleasant and overall my experience with him was really great. I didn't feel rushed at all. Dr. Compton explained everything clearly and I felt I was in extremely competent hands. I hope to stay with him for all my visits.
About Dr. Michael Compton, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- Villanova University
- Ophthalmology
