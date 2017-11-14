See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Jose, CA
Dr. Michael Conklin, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Conklin, MD

Dr. Michael Conklin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University.

Dr. Conklin works at Tpmg Inc Skyport Medical Office Building in San Jose, CA.

Dr. Conklin's Office Locations

    Tpmg Inc Skyport Medical Office Building
    Tpmg Inc Skyport Medical Office Building
1721 TECHNOLOGY DR, San Jose, CA 95110
(408) 554-9800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 14, 2017
    Prompt in returning emails. Excellent at getting to the root of problems.
    Hayward, CA — Nov 14, 2017
    About Dr. Michael Conklin, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780895839
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Drexel University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Conklin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Conklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Conklin works at Tpmg Inc Skyport Medical Office Building in San Jose, CA.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Conklin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

