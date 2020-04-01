See All Ophthalmologists in East Setauket, NY
Dr. Michael Conners, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Conners, MD

Dr. Michael Conners, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.

Dr. Conners works at Opthalmic Center in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson, NY and Wading River, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Conners' Office Locations

    Eye-q Corporation of America
    3400 Nesconset Hwy Ste 107, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 751-2020
    John T Mather Memorial Hospital
    75 N Country Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 473-1320
    6144 Route 25A Bldg A, Wading River, NY 11792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 751-2020
    3400 Technology Dr Ste 107, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 751-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mather Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 01, 2020
    Dr Connors has treated my daughter, husband and myself. He is a great doctor. I have referred many people to him.
    Michel Zeh — Apr 01, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Conners, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Conners, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conners is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Conners has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Conners has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Conners has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conners on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Conners. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conners.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conners, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conners appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

