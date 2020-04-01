Overview of Dr. Michael Conners, MD

Dr. Michael Conners, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.



Dr. Conners works at Opthalmic Center in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson, NY and Wading River, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.