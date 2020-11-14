Overview of Dr. Michael Connor, MD

Dr. Michael Connor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mangonia Park, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Connor works at St. Mary's Medical Center in Mangonia Park, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.