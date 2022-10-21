Dr. Michael Connor, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Connor, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wilton, CT. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Connor works at
Dr. Connor's Office Locations
Robert Guerrera MD LLC27 Danbury Rd, Wilton, CT 06897 Directions (203) 761-1230
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The most courteous, thorough, and knowledgeable doctor for my husband. A pure gentleman.
About Dr. Michael Connor, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connor works at
Dr. Connor has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connor.
