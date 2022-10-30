Dr. Michael Conrad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conrad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Conrad, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Conrad, MD
Dr. Michael Conrad, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Conrad's Office Locations
Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology250 Chateau Dr SW Ste 100, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 881-9997
Huntsville Hospital Anesthesia245 Governors Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 881-9997
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Conrad is very attentive. He always listens to your concerns and addresses any issues. My office visits were never rushed and with my high risk pregnancy he made sure that I understood everything before I left.
About Dr. Michael Conrad, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conrad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conrad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conrad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conrad has seen patients for Cervicitis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conrad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Conrad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conrad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conrad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conrad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.