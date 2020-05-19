See All Dermatopathologists in Dublin, OH
Dr. Michael Conroy, MD

Dermatopathology
3.9 (24)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Conroy, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Conroy works at DERMATOLOGISTS OF GREATER COLUMBUS in Dublin, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatologists of Greater Columbus
    Dermatologists of Greater Columbus
7450 Hospital Dr Ste 370, Dublin, OH 43016
(614) 760-1401
  2. 2
    Dermatopathology Laboratory of Central States
    Dermatopathology Laboratory of Central States
7835 Paragon Rd, Dayton, OH 45459
(937) 434-2351

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipomas
Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Lipomas
Acne
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 19, 2020
    I’ve seen many dermatologists in my time. Dr. Conroy and his nurses are amazing! He took time to hear my concerns and explained his thought process behind the therapies he had in mind for me. A very “real” doctor, a very “real” person. I would recommend him to anyone!
    A.A. — May 19, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Conroy, MD

    • Dermatopathology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003891052
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Conroy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Conroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Conroy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conroy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conroy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conroy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

