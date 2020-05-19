Dr. Conroy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Conroy, MD
Dr. Michael Conroy, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dermatologists of Greater Columbus7450 Hospital Dr Ste 370, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 760-1401
Dermatopathology Laboratory of Central States7835 Paragon Rd, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 434-2351
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
I’ve seen many dermatologists in my time. Dr. Conroy and his nurses are amazing! He took time to hear my concerns and explained his thought process behind the therapies he had in mind for me. A very “real” doctor, a very “real” person. I would recommend him to anyone!
- Dermatopathology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1003891052
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Dr. Conroy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conroy works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Conroy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conroy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conroy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conroy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.