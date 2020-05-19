Overview

Dr. Michael Conroy, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Conroy works at DERMATOLOGISTS OF GREATER COLUMBUS in Dublin, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.