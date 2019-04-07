Dr. Michael Mica, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mica, MD
Dr. Michael Mica, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
M & M Orthopaedics A Member of Du Page Medical Group133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 100, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 967-2225
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Gifted surgeon with outstanding team and bedside manner. Took my complex problem and made it understandable. I had a great outcome-highly recommend him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1386900652
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Mica accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mica has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more.
Dr. Mica has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.