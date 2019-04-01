Overview of Dr. Michael Cookson, MD

Dr. Michael Cookson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center and Stillwater Medical Center.



Dr. Cookson works at OUHSC Dept of Urology in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.