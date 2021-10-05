Dr. Cooney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Cooney, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Cooney, MD
Dr. Michael Cooney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Cooney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cooney's Office Locations
-
1
Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute4215 Burns Rd Ste 100, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 576-6813Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute7701 Southern Blvd Ste 100, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 794-4231Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute - Jupiter2055 Military Trl Ste 200, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 794-4230Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
4
Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 9800, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 794-4232Thursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cooney?
Highly recommend Dr Cooney to anyone needing knee surgery.
About Dr. Michael Cooney, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942221460
Education & Certifications
- Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooney works at
Dr. Cooney has seen patients for Joint Pain, Back Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cooney speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.