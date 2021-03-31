Overview of Dr. Michael Cooper, MD

Dr. Michael Cooper, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Cooper works at Anya Enriquez MD Dermatology Pllc in Denver, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation and Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.