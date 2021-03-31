Dr. Michael Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cooper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Cooper, MD
Dr. Michael Cooper, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Cooper's Office Locations
Anya Enriquez MD Dermatology Pllc4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 460, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 778-6527
Colorado Cardiovascular Surgical Associates PC500 E Hampden Ave Ste 204, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 778-6527Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- St. Anthony Hospital
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cooper was my Mom's (Karen Turner) doctor! I wouldn't have trusted ANYONE else to take care of her like her did.
About Dr. Michael Cooper, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1649239807
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University School Of Med
- Wesley Med Center
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Wesleyan University
- General Surgery
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation and Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
