Dr. Michael Cooper, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Cooper works at Texas Health Family Care in Flower Mound, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.