Dr. Michael Cooper, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Cooper, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cooper works at
Locations
Cone Health Medical Group HeartCare at Church Street1126 N Church St Ste 300, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 938-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Nothing bad to say. He just genuinely cares about your well being, he’s personable and understanding. He takes time to listen and gives appropriate feedback or recommendations.
About Dr. Michael Cooper, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
