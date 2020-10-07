See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Melrose Park, PA
Dr. Michael Cooperman, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Cooperman, MD

Dr. Michael Cooperman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Melrose Park, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Jeanes Hospital.

Dr. Cooperman works at Melrose Medical Associates, PC in Melrose Park, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cooperman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Melrose Park Office
    921 W Cheltenham Ave, Melrose Park, PA 19027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 07, 2020
    Outstanding care. Cares about his patients and it shows. A+ Dr. Cooperman
    Robert H — Oct 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Cooperman, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 53 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1972568244
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
    • Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
    • Jeanes Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Cooperman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooperman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cooperman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cooperman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cooperman works at Melrose Medical Associates, PC in Melrose Park, PA. View the full address on Dr. Cooperman’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooperman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooperman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooperman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooperman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

