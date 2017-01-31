See All Otolaryngologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Michael Cooter, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Cooter, MD

Dr. Michael Cooter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Cooter works at Greenville ENT in Greenville, SC with other offices in Greer, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Anosmia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cooter's Office Locations

    Greenville ENT
    200 Patewood Dr Ste B400, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 454-4368
    Greenville ENT-Greer
    325 Medical Pkwy Ste 250, Greer, SC 29650 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 797-9080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Anosmia
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Umbilical Blood Cord Sampling (PUBS) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 31, 2017
    Dr. Cooter proved to be an excellent surgeon when my daughter needed her tonsils and adenoids removed. He is an intelligent,caring physician with a wonderful personality.
    Anderson, SC — Jan 31, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Cooter, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326094046
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Conn Hlth Ctr-U Conn Sch Med
    Internship
    • U Conn Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • Bowman Gray School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Cooter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cooter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cooter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cooter has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Anosmia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

