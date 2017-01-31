Overview of Dr. Michael Cooter, MD

Dr. Michael Cooter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cooter works at Greenville ENT in Greenville, SC with other offices in Greer, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Anosmia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.