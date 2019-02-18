Dr. Michael Cope, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cope, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Cope, MD
Dr. Michael Cope, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Cope works at
Dr. Cope's Office Locations
-
1
The Woman's Clinic9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 1200, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 664-4131Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
The Woman's Clinic500 S University Ave Ste 414, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 664-2174
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Advantage
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cope?
Dr. Cope has excellent bedside manner and knows how to communicate well with his patients. Dr. Cope puts me at ease and helps calm any worries I have. His staff have always been so helpful and sweet. I highly recommend him and his office!
About Dr. Michael Cope, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1588639959
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn Regl Med Ctr
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Birmingham Southern College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cope has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cope accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cope works at
Dr. Cope has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cope on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cope. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cope.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cope, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cope appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.