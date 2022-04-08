Overview of Dr. Michael Coquia, MD

Dr. Michael Coquia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Lovelace Westside Hospital and Lovelace Women's Hospital.



Dr. Coquia works at Journal Center in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.