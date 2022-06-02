Dr. Michael Correa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Correa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Correa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Correa, MD
Dr. Michael Correa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Correa works at
Dr. Correa's Office Locations
Michael Correa MD PC1302 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10027 Directions (212) 665-8012
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful caring doctor knows his patients well despite large roster my whole family goes to doctors in his office he has trained he is kind and helpful to his staff. Yes crowded but he does have some walk in hours. I had a kidney emergency he put me in a cab with member of his staff to get me through emergency room procedures
About Dr. Michael Correa, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Correa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Correa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Correa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Correa works at
Dr. Correa speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Correa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Correa.
