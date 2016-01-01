Dr. Michael Cosgrave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cosgrave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cosgrave, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Cosgrave, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in American Fork, UT. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.
Dr. Cosgrave works at
Locations
Premier Family Medical226 N 1100 E Ste A, American Fork, UT 84003 Directions (435) 264-5634Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Cosgrave, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1023127214
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cosgrave accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cosgrave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cosgrave has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cosgrave.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cosgrave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cosgrave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.