Dr. Michael Cosgrove, MD

Pain Medicine
4.7 (66)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Cosgrove, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Cosgrove works at Orthopedic Center in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Spine Center
    927 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 327-7463

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crestwood Medical Center
  • Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dorsal Column Stimulation Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 17, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr. Cosgrove & his PA Betsy Briglia ! I don’t know what I would do without these two ! They are the best doctors I’ve ever seen and they honestly care & have made a difference with my situation so I highly encourage everyone who has chronic back pain to trust them and in doing so…remember they deserve your respect and a lunch break like everyone else does! I adore them!
    Ramona — Nov 17, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Cosgrove, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750459616
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Maine Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Naval Medical Center San Diego
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Delaware
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Cosgrove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cosgrove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cosgrove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cosgrove works at Orthopedic Center in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Cosgrove’s profile.

    Dr. Cosgrove has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cosgrove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Cosgrove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cosgrove.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cosgrove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cosgrove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

