Overview of Dr. Michael Costantino, DPM

Dr. Michael Costantino, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Costantino works at Precision Foot & Ankle in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.