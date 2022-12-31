See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Michael Cotter, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (39)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Cotter, MD

Dr. Michael Cotter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from University of Miami - School of Medicine - Miami FL and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.

Dr. Cotter works at Gainesville OB/GYN in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cotter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gainesville OB/GYN
    6400 W Newberry Rd Ste 502, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 423-7841
  2. 2
    Lake City OBGYN
    3140 NW Medical Center Ln Ste 180, Lake City, FL 32055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 260-5868

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
  • HCA Florida Lake City Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Adiana® Permanent Contraception Chevron Icon
Amniotic Fluid Embolism Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Prolapse Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Mercy Care
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 31, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Cotter, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669492641
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Fla Health Science Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Florida - Jacksonville FL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami - School of Medicine - Miami FL
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida-Jacksonville
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Cotter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cotter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cotter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cotter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cotter has seen patients for Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cotter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Cotter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cotter.

