Dr. Michael Cotter, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Cotter, MD
Dr. Michael Cotter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from University of Miami - School of Medicine - Miami FL and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.
Dr. Cotter works at
Dr. Cotter's Office Locations
Gainesville OB/GYN6400 W Newberry Rd Ste 502, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 423-7841
Lake City OBGYN3140 NW Medical Center Ln Ste 180, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (386) 260-5868
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I chose Dr.Cotter for my second pregnancy due to his reputation as an excellent surgeon. After an emergency C section for my first child, I was looking for a competent and trustworthy doctor, not a friend to talk about the weather with. I appreciated that he was thorough but cut to the chase at every appointment. My delivery went off without a hitch, thanks to him and his team. At my one week checkup, I had a huge spike in my BP and needed to be readmitted. I appreciate that he caught that (I felt fine) and he was very compassionate and helpful. The office staff made a few minor scheduling errors, but nothing mattered more than a great delivery and the health of my child.
About Dr. Michael Cotter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1669492641
Education & Certifications
- University Fla Health Science Center
- University of Florida - Jacksonville FL
- University of Miami - School of Medicine - Miami FL
- University of Florida-Jacksonville
