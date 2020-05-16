Overview of Dr. Michael Coughlin, MD

Dr. Michael Coughlin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights.



Dr. Coughlin works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Hammer Toe Repair and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.