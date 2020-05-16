See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Boise, ID
Dr. Michael Coughlin, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (47)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Coughlin, MD

Dr. Michael Coughlin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights.

Dr. Coughlin works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Hammer Toe Repair and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Coughlin's Office Locations

    Saint Alphonsus Medical Group
    1075 N Curtis Rd, Boise, ID 83706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 367-3330

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
  • UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Hammer Toe Repair
Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lens Disorders Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Corizon Health
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid of Idaho
    • Medicaid of Oregon
    • Moda Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Noridian
    • PacificSource
    • PHCS
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
    • Wise Provider Networks

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 16, 2020
    I had surgery in 2012 dr.coughlin is an amazing Dr.
    Rebecca Kathriner — May 16, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Coughlin, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1023010824
    Education & Certifications

    • Merritt Hosp
    • U Calif Hosps
    • U Calif Hosps
    • Oregon U, School of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Coughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coughlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coughlin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Coughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coughlin works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Boise, ID. View the full address on Dr. Coughlin’s profile.

    Dr. Coughlin has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Hammer Toe Repair and Arthritis of the Elbow, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Coughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coughlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

