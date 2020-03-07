Dr. Michael Crade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Crade, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Crade, MD is an Ultrasonographer in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Diagnostic Ultrasound Imaging, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4281 Katella Ave Ste 223, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 429-7100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crade?
My experience with appt. was very professional. Did not have o wait days, weeks for results. Would return for follow up.
About Dr. Michael Crade, MD
- Diagnostic Ultrasound Imaging
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1295841930
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crade has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Crade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.