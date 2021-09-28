Dr. Michael Craig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Craig, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Mcleod Health Cheraw.
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr Craig has been my cardiologist for over 10 years. He answers questions and explains things in terms that I can understand.
- Med University Sc College Of Med
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Mcleod Health Cheraw
Dr. Craig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Craig using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Craig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Craig has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Congestive Heart Failure and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Craig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Craig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.