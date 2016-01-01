Overview of Dr. Michael Craig, MD

Dr. Michael Craig, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Craig works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Leukemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Acute Myeloid Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.