Dr. Michael Craig, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Craig, MD
Dr. Michael Craig, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Craig's Office Locations
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 293-4980Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Craig, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1801999750
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Hosps
- West Virginia University
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Craig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Craig has seen patients for Acute Leukemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Craig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Craig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.