Overview of Dr. Michael Crain, MD

Dr. Michael Crain, MD is a Pulmonologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Crain works at Princeton Sleep Care in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Vestavia, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.