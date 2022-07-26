Dr. Michael Cram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cram, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Cram, MD
Dr. Michael Cram, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.
Dr. Cram's Office Locations
Carolina Urology Partners - Mooresville128 Medical Park Rd Ste 301, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 660-3330Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Lake Norman Medical Pavilion137 Professional Park Dr Ste D, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 660-3322
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cram found my cancer and removed my Kidney and I didn't need any chemo because he found it so quickly. Wonderful man, saved my life.
About Dr. Michael Cram, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1104802859
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
