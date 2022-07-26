Overview of Dr. Michael Cram, MD

Dr. Michael Cram, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



Dr. Cram works at Carolina Urology Partners - Mooresville in Mooresville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.