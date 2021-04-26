Dr. Michael Crandall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crandall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Crandall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Crandall, MD is a Dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.
Dr. Crandall works at
Locations
-
1
Phoenix2224 W Northern Ave Ste D300, Phoenix, AZ 85021 Directions (602) 277-1449
-
2
White Mountain Dermatology6644 E Baseline Rd Ste 102, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 671-4086
-
3
Arizona Skin & Laser Therapy Institute4835 E Cactus Rd Ste 155, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (602) 996-3050
-
4
Arizona Skin And Laser Therapy Institute2430 W Apache Trl Ste 5, Apache Junction, AZ 85120 Directions (602) 277-1449
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Crandall was professional, friendly and took care of my concerns. Answered questions and took the time needed to take care of my issues. His staff was kind and efficient. I was very pleased with my experience at Arizona Dermatology and highly recommend Dr Michael Crandall. He's popular in Apache Junction so be prepared to wait a few weeks or more to see him.
About Dr. Michael Crandall, MD
- Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1780863092
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Dermatology
