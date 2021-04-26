Overview

Dr. Michael Crandall, MD is a Dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.



Dr. Crandall works at Arizona Dermatology in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ and Apache Junction, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Dermatitis and Tinea Versicolor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.