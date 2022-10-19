Dr. Michael Creamer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Creamer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Creamer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Creamer, MD
Dr. Michael Creamer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Creamer works at
Dr. Creamer's Office Locations
Rehabilitation Medical Group PA100 W Gore St Ste 500, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 649-8707
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
When I walked into this office I never thought my life would change but having the morphine pump put in allowed me to have my life back I just want to to say thanks to Dr Creamer and his team
About Dr. Michael Creamer, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1295757904
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Creamer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Creamer accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Creamer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Creamer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Creamer.
