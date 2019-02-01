Dr. Michael Criddle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Criddle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Criddle, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Criddle, MD
Dr. Michael Criddle, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM.
They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Dr. Criddle's Office Locations
- 1 2400 Unser Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 563-6450
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was extremely pleased with the treatment I received from Dr CRIDDLE... He knows what he is doing, is a total professional and reassured me during the visit. He is a no-nonsense guy and that's what I like the most. I highly recommend him. Michael Santullo Albuquerque, N.M.
About Dr. Michael Criddle, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Criddle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Criddle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Criddle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Criddle has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Criddle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Criddle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Criddle.
