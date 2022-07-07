Dr. Michael Crider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Crider, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Crider, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Locations
Michael K. Crider M.d. PC3310 W Purdue Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 281-1400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Crider has been my doctor for 21 years and my husband’s doctor for more thank 40 years. I would not go anywhere else. He’s has taken the best care of us. He will be missed when he retires
About Dr. Michael Crider, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1285605626
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Dermatology, Dermatopathology and Internal Medicine
