Dr. Michael Cross, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Cross, MD
Dr. Michael Cross, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cross' Office Locations
-
1
Idaho Falls Surgical Specialists2805 VALENCIA DR, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 996-2287
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cross did a great job completing my umbilical hernia surgery. He made me feel very comfortable, answering all my questions at the pre-surgery appointment as well as afterward at the follow-up. He has a great, calming, bedside manner. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Michael Cross, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1053484113
Education & Certifications
- University of California/Irvine Medical Center
- University of California/Irvine Medical Center
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
Dr. Cross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cross accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cross has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cross.
