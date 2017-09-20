Overview of Dr. Michael Cross, MD

Dr. Michael Cross, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cross works at Idaho Falls Surgical Specialists in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.