Overview of Dr. Michael Cunningham, MD

Dr. Michael Cunningham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.



Dr. Cunningham works at Westfield Mental Health Specialists, LLC in Westfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

