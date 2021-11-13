Overview

Dr. Michael Cunningham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocean Springs, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital.



Dr. Cunningham works at Coast Cardiovascular Consltants in Ocean Springs, MS with other offices in Gulfport, MS and Biloxi, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.