See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Boise, ID
Dr. Michael Curtin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Curtin, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (38)
Map Pin Small Boise, ID
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Curtin, MD

Dr. Michael Curtin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.

Dr. Curtin works at Intermountain Surgery Center in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Curtin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Intermountain Surgery Center
    600 N Robbins Rd Ste 401, Boise, ID 83702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 489-4444
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Ambulatory Anesthesia PA
    1425 W River St, Boise, ID 83702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 342-1932
  3. 3
    St. Luke's Rehabilitation Boise W. Myrtle St.
    1109 W Myrtle St Ste 200, Boise, ID 83702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 383-0201
  4. 4
    Orthopedic Urgent Care At St. Luke's Clinic
    703 S Americana Blvd Ste 120, Boise, ID 83702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 706-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Curtin?

    Dec 12, 2019
    Saw Dr. Curtin for some recurring knee pain and after the MRI he diagnosed me as having a medial meniscus tear and recommended surgery. Dr Curtin performed the surgery on a Friday and after my first PT appointment that following Monday I was able to do a full depth squat at about 95% of my initial range of motion. 4.5 weeks later (today) Dr Curtin cleared me to return to my sporting activities.
    Keith Neighbors — Dec 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Curtin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Curtin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Curtin to family and friends

    Dr. Curtin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Curtin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Curtin, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Curtin, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447206065
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Curtin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Curtin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Curtin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Curtin works at Intermountain Surgery Center in Boise, ID. View the full address on Dr. Curtin’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curtin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curtin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Curtin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.