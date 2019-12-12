Overview of Dr. Michael Curtin, MD

Dr. Michael Curtin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Curtin works at Intermountain Surgery Center in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.