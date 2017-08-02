Overview of Dr. Michael Curtis, MD

Dr. Michael Curtis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ballwin, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Curtis works at Mercy Clinic Plastic Surgery in Ballwin, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction and Nipple Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.