Overview of Dr. Michael Cushner, MD

Dr. Michael Cushner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Joint Drainage, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.