Dr. Michael Cusick, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Cusick, MD
Dr. Michael Cusick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Dr. Cusick's Office Locations
1
University of Virginia Medical Center1215 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 243-2617
2
Pottsville100 Schuylkill Medical Plz, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 621-5690
3
Pottstown293 Armand Hammer Blvd, Pottstown, PA 19464 Directions (610) 327-8528Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
4
Wyomissing1 Granite Point Dr Ste 100, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (610) 378-1344
- 5 2955 Ivy Rd Ste 210UVA, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 924-5485
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cusick is such a great guy. I took AP Biology with him at Salisbury HS and have never met a more passionate learner.
About Dr. Michael Cusick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Chinese
- 1275670291
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
