Dr. Michael Cuttica, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Cuttica, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Cuttica works at
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group - Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-1800
Northwestern Medicine Glenview - Pulmonary2701 Patriot Blvd # 250, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 535-7647
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cuttica saved my life by being the first to correctly determine I had developed a rare lung disease. He is always pleasant and thoughtful, he explains everything well and patiently answers questions. He answers messages quickly and always goes above and beyond, as does his staff.
About Dr. Michael Cuttica, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Dutch
- 1932224441
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cuttica has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cuttica accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cuttica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cuttica speaks Dutch.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuttica. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuttica.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuttica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuttica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.