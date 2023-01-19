Dr. D'Angelo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael D'Angelo, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael D'Angelo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 325 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1146
2
Buffalo Medical Group295 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1146
Buffalo Medical Group3900 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 630-1146Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Being treated for specific heart condition Echocardiogram
About Dr. Michael D'Angelo, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1720015639
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Angelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Angelo has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Angelo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Angelo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Angelo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Angelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Angelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.