Dr. Michael Dahn, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their fellowship with WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Dahn's Office Locations
Savannah Vascular Institute, LLC4750 Waters Ave Ste 500, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 302-0939Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Savannah Vascular Institute109 Persimmons St, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 487-0627
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Candler Hospital
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Everyone helpful, nice & friendly. Explained & went over every test done - nice experience & fast.
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Boston University Med Center|Wayne State University Affil Hosps
