Dr. Michael Daines, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Daines, MD
Dr. Michael Daines, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia College Of Physicians &amp; Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.
Dr. Daines' Office Locations
1
West Idaho Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Caldwell206 E Elm St, Caldwell, ID 83605 Directions (208) 448-7328Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
West Idaho Orthopedics - Fruitland1210 NW 16th St, Fruitland, ID 83619 Directions (208) 448-7327
3
West Idaho Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Meridian3875 E Overland Rd Ste 106, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 448-7330
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- West Valley Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- Treasure Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Daines?
I went to Dr Daines when I lived in Colorado I can not say enough good things about him! He also operated on my MIL and it was a complete success and she has brittle bones. His gentleness and bedside manner is with a kindness and compassion. Now I go to his brother In Arizona and he is a carbon copy. You want a amazing Dr and surgeon I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Daines, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598973992
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- Columbia College Of Physicians &amp;amp; Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daines has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daines accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daines works at
Dr. Daines has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Daines speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Daines. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.