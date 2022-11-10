Dr. Michael Dam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Dam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of California San Diego and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Orange County Global Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
Orange Outpatient Facility681 S Parker St Ste 100, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (877) 430-7337Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
Costa Mesa Outpatient Facility3070 Bristol St Ste 190, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Directions (877) 430-7337Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dam always answers all my questions, and I never feel rushed. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Michael Dam, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Francisco - Mt. Zion Medical Center
- UCLA/Va West La Medical Center
- University Of California San Diego
- University Of California, Irvine
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
