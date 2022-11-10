Overview

Dr. Michael Dam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of California San Diego and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Orange County Global Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Dam works at Pacific Cardiovascular Associates Medical Group, Inc. in Orange, CA with other offices in Costa Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.