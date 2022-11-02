See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Saint Paul, MN
Dr. Michael D'Amato, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michael D'Amato, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael D'Amato, MD

Dr. Michael D'Amato, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. D'Amato works at Woodbury Bone and Joint in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. A Noelle Larson, MD
Dr. A Noelle Larson, MD
4.2 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Paul Huddleston, MD
Dr. Paul Huddleston, MD
4.4 (20)
View Profile
Dr. Brittany Moore, MD
Dr. Brittany Moore, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. D'Amato's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Woodbury Bone and Joint
    2025 Woodlane Dr, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 492-6762

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. D'Amato?

    Nov 02, 2022
    He did two surgeries for me and one for my child. Great outcomes all three times.
    Weightlifter — Nov 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael D'Amato, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael D'Amato, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. D'Amato to family and friends

    Dr. D'Amato's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. D'Amato

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael D'Amato, MD.

    About Dr. Michael D'Amato, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356458988
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael D'Amato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Amato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. D'Amato has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. D'Amato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. D'Amato works at Woodbury Bone and Joint in Saint Paul, MN. View the full address on Dr. D'Amato’s profile.

    Dr. D'Amato has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Amato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Amato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Amato.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Amato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Amato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael D'Amato, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.