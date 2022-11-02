Overview of Dr. Michael D'Amato, MD

Dr. Michael D'Amato, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. D'Amato works at Woodbury Bone and Joint in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.