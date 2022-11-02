Dr. Michael D'Amato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Amato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael D'Amato, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael D'Amato, MD
Dr. Michael D'Amato, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. D'Amato works at
Dr. D'Amato's Office Locations
-
1
Woodbury Bone and Joint2025 Woodlane Dr, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 492-6762
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. D'Amato?
He did two surgeries for me and one for my child. Great outcomes all three times.
About Dr. Michael D'Amato, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1356458988
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Amato has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Amato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Amato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Amato works at
Dr. D'Amato has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Amato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Amato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Amato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Amato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Amato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.