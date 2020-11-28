Dr. Michael D'Angelo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Angelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael D'Angelo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael D'Angelo, MD
Dr. Michael D'Angelo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Med and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Angelo's Office Locations
- 1 2101 Park Center Dr, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 985-1670
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The good Dr. tried just about everything to find what is going on with my medical condition(s), but in the end, he could not find out the root cause(s) of the conditions. A+ for trying!
About Dr. Michael D'Angelo, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1114969235
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Med School
- Creighton University School Of Med
