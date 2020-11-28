Overview of Dr. Michael D'Angelo, MD

Dr. Michael D'Angelo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Med and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.