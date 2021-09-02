Dr. Dans has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Dans, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Dans, MD is a Dermatologist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College.
They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 490 Post St Ste 320, San Francisco, CA 94102 Directions (415) 781-1932
Comfortable and confident with Dr.Dans knowledge and skills as a dermatologist
