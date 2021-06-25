Dr. Michael Anton III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anton III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Anton III, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Anton III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They completed their residency with Manhattan Eye-Ear-Throat Ho
Dr. Anton III works at
ENT and Allergy Associates - Wayne1211 Hamburg Tpke Ste 205, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 633-0808Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 11:00amSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is the most caring kind hearted doctor . He will truly be missed since he is retiring. It definitely will be hard for someone to fill his shoes . He is just amazing . He treats his patients with so much caring and compassion.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1396784922
- Manhattan Eye-Ear-Throat Ho
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Anton III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anton III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anton III works at
Dr. Anton III has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Swimmer's Ear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anton III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Anton III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anton III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anton III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anton III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.