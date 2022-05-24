See All Urologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Michael Darson, MD

Urology
3.9 (19)
Map Pin Small Scottsdale, AZ
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Darson, MD

Dr. Michael Darson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Darson works at Arizona Urology Specialist, PLLC in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Darson's Office Locations

    Scottsdale - 92nd Street
    10301 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 661-2662

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)

Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urologic Malignancies Chevron Icon
Urology Conditions Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • Simplifi
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 24, 2022
    So I am a male in my 50's. I have been putting off talking to a Urologist for sometime about my urinary symptoms. In the very first visit with Dr. Darson, he listened to all of my symptoms, explained in great detail what he thought the problem was and the testing needed to confirm his diagnosis. I walked out of the visit actually understanding a fairly complex Urology issue. Honestly, I would recommend this doctor to members of my own family.
    Christopher — May 24, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Darson, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023074184
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Ohio State University
    Medical Education
    • Wright State University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • The Ohio State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Darson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Darson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Darson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Darson works at Arizona Urology Specialist, PLLC in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Darson’s profile.

    Dr. Darson has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Darson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Darson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

